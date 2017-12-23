Redacción Deportes, 23 dic (EFE).- Marcador de la decimonovena jornada de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol: ----------------------- VIERNES --------------------------------- Arsenal 3 Coutinho (26), Salah (52), Firmino (71) Liverpool 3 Alexis Sánchez (53), Xhaka (56), Ozil (58) ----------------------- SÁBADO ---------------------------------- Everton 0 Chelsea 0 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Brighton & Hove 1 Gross (64) Watford 0 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Manchester City 4 Agüero (27, 79), Sterling (53) y Danilo (85) Bournemouth 0 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Southampton 1 Austin (24) Huddersfield 1 Depoitre (64) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Stoke City 3 Allen (19), Choupo-Moting (45), Sobhi (95) West Bromwich 1 Rondón (51) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Swansea 1 Ayew (77) Crystal Palace 1 Milivojevic (59p) ----------------------------------------------------------------- West Ham 2 Arnautovic (6), Ayer (68) Newcastle 3 Saivet (10), Diame (52), Atsu (60) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Burnley 18.30 (17.30 GMT) Tottenham ----------------------------------------------------------------- Leicester 20.45 (19.45 GMT) Manchester United ----------------------------------------------------------------- Vigésima jornada: . Martes 26 diciembre Tottenham - Southampton 13:30 Bournemouth - West Ham 16:00 Chelsea - Brighton&Hove 16:00 Huddersfield - Stoke 16:00 Manchester United - Burnley 16:00 Watford - Leicester 16:00 West Bromwich - Everton 16:00 Liverpool - Swansea 18.30 . Miércoles 27 diciembre Newcastle - Manchester City 20.45 . Jueves 28 diciembre Crystal Palace - Arsenal 21.00 Hora CET (-1 GMT). EFE