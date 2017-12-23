Marcador de la decimonovena jornada

Redacción Deportes, 23 dic (EFE).- Marcador de la decimonovena jornada de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:
       
       ----------------------- VIERNES ---------------------------------
       Arsenal             3 Coutinho (26), Salah (52), Firmino (71)
       Liverpool           3 Alexis Sánchez (53), Xhaka (56), Ozil (58)
       ----------------------- SÁBADO ----------------------------------
       Everton             0
       Chelsea             0
       -----------------------------------------------------------------
       Brighton & Hove     1 Gross (64)
       Watford             0
       -----------------------------------------------------------------
       Manchester City     4 Agüero (27, 79), Sterling (53) y Danilo
                             (85)
       Bournemouth         0
       -----------------------------------------------------------------
       Southampton         1 Austin (24)
       Huddersfield        1 Depoitre (64)
       -----------------------------------------------------------------
       Stoke City          3 Allen (19), Choupo-Moting (45), Sobhi (95)
       West Bromwich       1 Rondón (51)
       -----------------------------------------------------------------
       Swansea             1 Ayew (77)
       Crystal Palace      1 Milivojevic (59p)
       -----------------------------------------------------------------
       West Ham            2 Arnautovic (6), Ayer (68)
       Newcastle           3 Saivet (10), Diame (52), Atsu (60)
       -----------------------------------------------------------------
       Burnley             18.30 (17.30 GMT)
       Tottenham
       -----------------------------------------------------------------
       Leicester           20.45 (19.45 GMT)
       Manchester United
       -----------------------------------------------------------------
       Vigésima jornada:
       . Martes 26 diciembre
       Tottenham - Southampton     13:30
       Bournemouth - West Ham      16:00
       Chelsea - Brighton&Hove     16:00
       Huddersfield - Stoke        16:00
       Manchester United - Burnley 16:00
       Watford - Leicester         16:00
       West Bromwich - Everton     16:00
       Liverpool - Swansea         18.30
       . Miércoles 27 diciembre
       Newcastle - Manchester City 20.45
       . Jueves 28 diciembre
       Crystal Palace - Arsenal    21.00
       Hora CET (-1 GMT). EFE

