Marcador de la vigésima primera jornada

Redacción deportes, 30 dic (EFE).- ---------------------- S A B A D O ------------------------------ Bournemouth 2 Ryan Fraser (33 y 88) Everton 1 Idrissa Gueye (57) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Chelsea 5 Antonio Ruidiger (3), Danny Drinkwater (9), Pedro (23), Willian (73), Davide Zappacosta (88) Stoke City 0 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Huddersfield 0 Burnley 0 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Liverpool 2 Salah (52 y 76) Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy (3) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Newcastle 0 Brighton & Hove 0 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Watford 1 Andre Carrillo (11) Swansea City 2 Jordan Ayew (86), Luciano Narsingh (90) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Manchester United 18.30 (17.30 GMT) Southampton ---------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------- Crystal Palace 13.00 (12.00 GMT) Manchester City ----------------------------------------------------------------- West Bromwich 17.30 (16.30 GMT) Arsenal ---------------------- J U E V E S ------------------------------ Tottenham 21.00 (20.00 GMT) West Ham ----------------------------------------------------------------- - Próxima jornada: . Lunes 1 enero Brighton & Hove - Bournemouth 13.30 Burnley - Liverpool 16:00 Leicester City - Huddersfield 16:00 Stoke City - Newcastle United 16:00 Everton - Manchester United 18.30 . Martes 2 enero Southampton - Crystal Palace 20:45 Swansea City - Tottenham 20:45 West Ham - West Bromwich 20.45 Manchester City - Watford 21.00 . Miércoles 3 enero Arsenal - Chelsea 20.45 (Hora CET. -1 GMT). EFE