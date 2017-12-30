Marcador de la vigésima primera jornada

por - 

Redacción deportes, 30 dic (EFE).-
       ---------------------- S A B A D O ------------------------------
       Bournemouth       2 Ryan Fraser (33 y 88)
       Everton           1 Idrissa Gueye (57)
       -----------------------------------------------------------------
       Chelsea           5 Antonio Ruidiger (3), Danny Drinkwater (9),
                           Pedro (23), Willian (73), Davide Zappacosta
                           (88)
       Stoke City        0
       -----------------------------------------------------------------
       Huddersfield      0
       Burnley           0
       -----------------------------------------------------------------
       Liverpool         2 Salah (52 y 76)
       Leicester City    1 Jamie Vardy (3)
       -----------------------------------------------------------------
       Newcastle         0
       Brighton & Hove   0
       -----------------------------------------------------------------
       Watford           1 Andre Carrillo (11)
       Swansea City      2 Jordan Ayew (86), Luciano Narsingh (90)
       -----------------------------------------------------------------
       Manchester United 18.30 (17.30 GMT)
       Southampton
       ---------------------- D O M I N G O ----------------------------
       Crystal Palace    13.00 (12.00 GMT)
       Manchester City
       -----------------------------------------------------------------
       West Bromwich     17.30 (16.30 GMT)
       Arsenal
       ---------------------- J U E V E S ------------------------------
       Tottenham         21.00 (20.00 GMT)
       West Ham
       -----------------------------------------------------------------
       - Próxima jornada:
       . Lunes 1 enero
       Brighton & Hove - Bournemouth     13.30
       Burnley - Liverpool               16:00
       Leicester City - Huddersfield     16:00
       Stoke City - Newcastle United     16:00
       Everton - Manchester United       18.30
       . Martes 2 enero
       Southampton - Crystal Palace      20:45
       Swansea City - Tottenham          20:45
       West Ham  - West Bromwich         20.45
       Manchester City - Watford         21.00
       . Miércoles 3 enero
       Arsenal - Chelsea                 20.45
       (Hora CET. -1 GMT). EFE

Artículos relacionados

Artículos relacionados