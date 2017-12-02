Resultados de la 15ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 2 dic (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 15. -- Resultados de la 15ª jornada: - Sábado Chelsea 3 - Newcastle 1 Brighton 1 - Liverool 5 Everton 2 - Huddersfield 0 Leicester 1 - Burnley 0 Stoke 2 - Swansea 1 Watford 1 - Tottenham 1 West Bromwich 0 - Crystal Palace 0 Arsenal . - Manchester Utd .(17:30 GMT) - Domingo Bournemouth . - Southampton .(13:30 GMT) Manchester City . - West Ham .(16:00 GMT) -- Clasificación: PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS -------------------------- .1. Manchester City 14 13 1 0 44 9 40 .2. Manchester Utd 14 10 2 2 32 8 32 .3. Chelsea 15 10 2 3 27 12 32 .4. Liverpool 15 8 5 2 33 19 29 .5. Arsenal 14 9 1 4 28 16 28 .6. Tottenham 15 7 4 4 23 13 25 .7. Burnley 15 7 4 4 14 12 25 .8. Watford 15 6 4 5 25 26 22 .9. Leicester 15 5 5 5 20 20 20 10. Everton 15 5 3 7 19 28 18 11. Brighton 15 4 5 6 14 19 17 12. Southampton 14 4 4 6 14 17 16 13. Stoke 15 4 4 7 18 30 16 14. Newcastle 15 4 3 8 14 22 15 15. Huddersfield 15 4 3 8 9 26 15 16. Bournemouth 14 4 2 8 12 16 14 17. West Bromwich 15 2 7 6 12 21 13 18. Crystal Palace 15 2 4 9 8 25 10 19. West Ham 14 2 4 8 12 30 10 20. Swansea 15 2 3 10 8 18 9 -- Jornada 16 de la Premier League: - Sábado 9 de diciembre: West Ham United-Chelsea (12:30 GMT), Burnley-Watford (15:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), Huddersfield Town-Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00 GMT), Swansea City-West Bromwich Albion (15:00 GMT), Tottenham Hotspur-Stoke City (15:00 GMT) y Newcastle United-Leicester City (17:30 GMT). - Domingo 10 de diciembre: Southampton-Arsenal (12:00 GMT), Liverpool-Everton (14:15 GMT) y Manchester United-Manchester City (16:30 GMT). EFE