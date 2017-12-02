Resultados de la 15ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 2 dic (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 15.
       
       -- Resultados de la 15ª jornada:
       - Sábado
       Chelsea          3 - Newcastle       1
       Brighton         1 - Liverool        5
       Everton          2 - Huddersfield    0
       Leicester        1 - Burnley         0
       Stoke            2 - Swansea         1
       Watford          1 - Tottenham       1
       West Bromwich    0 - Crystal Palace  0
       Arsenal          . - Manchester Utd  .(17:30 GMT)
       - Domingo
       Bournemouth      . - Southampton     .(13:30 GMT)
       Manchester City  . - West Ham        .(16:00 GMT)
       
       
       -- Clasificación:
                            PJ  PG  PE  PP  GF  GC PTS
                            --------------------------
       .1. Manchester City  14  13   1   0  44   9  40
       .2. Manchester Utd   14  10   2   2  32   8  32
       .3. Chelsea          15  10   2   3  27  12  32
       .4. Liverpool        15   8   5   2  33  19  29
       .5. Arsenal          14   9   1   4  28  16  28
       .6. Tottenham        15   7   4   4  23  13  25
       .7. Burnley          15   7   4   4  14  12  25
       .8. Watford          15   6   4   5  25  26  22
       .9. Leicester        15   5   5   5  20  20  20
       10. Everton          15   5   3   7  19  28  18
       11. Brighton         15   4   5   6  14  19  17
       12. Southampton      14   4   4   6  14  17  16
       13. Stoke            15   4   4   7  18  30  16
       14. Newcastle        15   4   3   8  14  22  15
       15. Huddersfield     15   4   3   8   9  26  15
       16. Bournemouth      14   4   2   8  12  16  14
       17. West Bromwich    15   2   7   6  12  21  13
       18. Crystal Palace   15   2   4   9   8  25  10
       19. West Ham         14   2   4   8  12  30  10
       20. Swansea          15   2   3  10   8  18   9
       
       -- Jornada 16 de la Premier League:
       - Sábado 9 de diciembre: West Ham United-Chelsea (12:30 GMT), Burnley-Watford (15:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), Huddersfield Town-Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00 GMT), Swansea City-West Bromwich Albion (15:00 GMT), Tottenham Hotspur-Stoke City (15:00 GMT) y Newcastle United-Leicester City (17:30 GMT).
       - Domingo 10 de diciembre: Southampton-Arsenal (12:00 GMT), Liverpool-Everton (14:15 GMT) y Manchester United-Manchester City (16:30 GMT). EFE

