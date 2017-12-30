Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima primera jornada

por - 

Redacción deportes, 30 dic (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima jornada de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:
       .
       - Resultados 21ª jornada:
       . Sábado 30 de diciembre:
       Bournemouth       2 - Everton           1
       Chelsea           5 - Stoke             0
       Huddersfield      0 - Burnley           0
       Liverpool         2 - Leicester         1
       Newcastle         0 - Brighton          0
       Watford           1 - Swansea           2
       Manchester United   - Southampton       18.30
       . Domingo 31 de diciembre:
       Crystal Palace      - Manchester City   13.00
       West Bromwich       - Arsenal           17.30
       . Jueves 4 enero
       Tottenham             - West Ham        21.00
       Hora CET (-1 GMT)
       .
       - Clasificación:    PJ  PG  PE  PP  GF  GC PTS
                           --------------------------
       .1. Manchester City 20  19   1   0  61  12  58
       .2. Chelsea         21  14   3   4  39  14  45
       .3. Manchester Utd. 20  13   4   3  43  16  43
       .4. Liverpool       21  11   8   2  48  24  41
       .5. Tottenham       20  11   4   5  39  20  37
       .6. Arsenal         20  11   4   5  37  25  37
       .7. Burnley         21   9   7   5  18  17  34
       .8. Leicester       21   7   6   8  31  32  27
       .9. Everton         21   7   6   8  25  32  27
       10. Watford         21   7   4  10  30  37  25
       11. Huddersfield    21   6   6   9  18  32  24
       12. Brighton        21   5   7   9  15  25  22
       13. Stoke           21   5   5  11  23  46  20
       14. Bournemouth     21   5   5  11  20  32  20
       15. Southampton     20   4   7   9  20  30  19
       16. Newcastle       21   5   4  12  19  30  19
       17. Crystal Palace  20   4   6  10  18  32  18
       18. West Ham        20   4   6  10  22  38  18
       19. Swansea         21   4   4  13  13  32  16
       20. West Bromwich   20   2   9   9  14  27  15
       
       - Próxima jornada:
       . Lunes 1 enero
       Brighton & Hove - Bournemouth     13.30
       Burnley - Liverpool               16:00
       Leicester City - Huddersfield     16:00
       Stoke City - Newcastle United     16:00
       Everton - Manchester United       18.30
       . Martes 2 enero
       Southampton - Crystal Palace      20:45
       Swansea City - Tottenham          20:45
       West Ham  - West Bromwich         20.45
       Manchester City - Watford         21.00
       . Miércoles 3 enero
       Arsenal - Chelsea                 20.45
       (Hora CET. -1 GMT). EFE

Artículos relacionados

Artículos relacionados