Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima primera jornada

Redacción deportes, 30 dic (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima jornada de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol: . - Resultados 21ª jornada: . Sábado 30 de diciembre: Bournemouth 2 - Everton 1 Chelsea 5 - Stoke 0 Huddersfield 0 - Burnley 0 Liverpool 2 - Leicester 1 Newcastle 0 - Brighton 0 Watford 1 - Swansea 2 Manchester United - Southampton 18.30 . Domingo 31 de diciembre: Crystal Palace - Manchester City 13.00 West Bromwich - Arsenal 17.30 . Jueves 4 enero Tottenham - West Ham 21.00 Hora CET (-1 GMT) . - Clasificación: PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS -------------------------- .1. Manchester City 20 19 1 0 61 12 58 .2. Chelsea 21 14 3 4 39 14 45 .3. Manchester Utd. 20 13 4 3 43 16 43 .4. Liverpool 21 11 8 2 48 24 41 .5. Tottenham 20 11 4 5 39 20 37 .6. Arsenal 20 11 4 5 37 25 37 .7. Burnley 21 9 7 5 18 17 34 .8. Leicester 21 7 6 8 31 32 27 .9. Everton 21 7 6 8 25 32 27 10. Watford 21 7 4 10 30 37 25 11. Huddersfield 21 6 6 9 18 32 24 12. Brighton 21 5 7 9 15 25 22 13. Stoke 21 5 5 11 23 46 20 14. Bournemouth 21 5 5 11 20 32 20 15. Southampton 20 4 7 9 20 30 19 16. Newcastle 21 5 4 12 19 30 19 17. Crystal Palace 20 4 6 10 18 32 18 18. West Ham 20 4 6 10 22 38 18 19. Swansea 21 4 4 13 13 32 16 20. West Bromwich 20 2 9 9 14 27 15 - Próxima jornada: . Lunes 1 enero Brighton & Hove - Bournemouth 13.30 Burnley - Liverpool 16:00 Leicester City - Huddersfield 16:00 Stoke City - Newcastle United 16:00 Everton - Manchester United 18.30 . Martes 2 enero Southampton - Crystal Palace 20:45 Swansea City - Tottenham 20:45 West Ham - West Bromwich 20.45 Manchester City - Watford 21.00 . Miércoles 3 enero Arsenal - Chelsea 20.45 (Hora CET. -1 GMT). EFE